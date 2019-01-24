Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of its continent-wide expansion drive, Africa’s leading technology-enabled logistics company, Kobo360, has expanded its operations to Togo.

The firm, which raised about $6 million from World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC) in December 2018, said the team, led by its co-founders, will be in Togo’s capital Lomé from January 23 – 26, 2019.

“This is part of our expansion across Africa, which has been in effect since 2018,” explained co-founder, Obi Ozor. “Our mission is to build the Global Logistics Operating system that will power trade and commerce across Africa and emerging markets; Togo is a key part of that drive,’’ explained Ozor.

He explained that the start-up founders will be meeting with government officials and partners in the West African nation as well as interview hundreds of applicants to fill several open positions in the company’s Lome branch. The roles to be filled include operations, business development, customer development, technology, among others. The company will be making a foray into the Ghanaian and Kenyan market in the following weeks.

Kobo360 is a tech-enabled logistics platform that aggregates end-to-end haulage operations to help cargo owners, truck owners, drivers, and cargo recipients to achieve an efficient supply chain framework through an all-in-one robust logistics ecosystem.

Kobo uses big data and technology to reduce logistics frictions while empowering rural farmers to earn more by reducing farm wastages and helping manufacturers of all sizes to find new markets.

Kobo enables unprecedented efficiency and cost reduction in the supply chain, providing 360-visibility while delivering products of all sizes safely, on time and in full.