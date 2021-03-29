The King Ogunremi Foundation, a non-profit Organization is set to unveil plans for its commencement of the ‘KOF Medical Centre’ which will provide subsidized healthcare for widows, pregnant women and children.

According to a statement signed by Umendu Onyekachi, Project Coordinator of the foundation, the idea was born following a recent research carried out by the NGO to assess the conditions of the available basic health facility in Itire community, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The statement added that the Foundation also conducted an impact assessment of the existing infrastructure and discovered that there is a need for improved health care delivery as provided by the Government, and essentially with support/partnership from the private sector.

“In this light, King Ogunremi Foundation will on Saturday, May 29, 2021 flag-off the Initiative during its Annual Widow Assist Programme, one of the three major events of the organisation,” the statement stated.

Stakeholders slated for the event are; Mushin Local Government Chairman, Emmanuel Bamigboye; Itire Royal Family; Ward Councillor; Representatives of the Christian and Muslim communities; Designated Senior Healthcare Workers; Chairman, Community Development Committee; Chairman, Landlord Associations, Market Women amongst others.

The King Ogunremi Foundation comprises highly-skilled and purpose-driven individuals whose aim is to develop systems that will aid the growth and development in every segment of the society.