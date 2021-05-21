King Ogunremi Foundation (KOF), a non-profit organisation has concluded plans to provide subsidised healthcare for 350 widows, pregnant women and children in Itire community area of Lagos State.

The widows both aged and young ones, pregnant women and children who are in dire need will have access to healthcare at KOF Medical Centre.

The Project Coordinator, Umendu Onyekachi who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the Foundation, King Ogunremi stated this at press briefing in Lagos while unveiling plans for the commencement of its Annual Widows Outreach Programme.

According to him, the idea was born following a recent research carried out by the NGO to assess the conditions of the available basic health facility in Itire community, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He said KOF would be having the programme on May 29, 2021, adding that KOF would be reaching out to 350 widows in 2021, which would be exceeding what it had in 2019.

This year, he said KOF plans on exceeding that number but it has to write churches and mosques at Itire adding that KOF also sent out letters to some individuals even police station as well to help them reach out to certain widows.

“When we started, we discovered that we are exceeding the number. As we speak now we have 350 registered widows for this year program.

“We discovered that Government do not really have anything for these women (widows), we felt that if individual or ngo could come up to do something to support these set of people, it would go a long way,” he added.