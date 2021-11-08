By Vivian Onyebukwa

One of the Africa’s most versatile entertainer, Koffi Tha Guru, has set another milestone as he is set to release the official video of the love song titled, ‘After Service’, from his soon to be released gospel project called ‘Sunday Special’, a collection of beautiful message driven songs delivered in pop and ethnic soul.

“After Service”, is a song that celebrates virtuous women and encourages a disciplined dating culture.

A veteran in these waters, Koffi Tha Guru’s ‘Sunday Special’, is his second gospel effort having released “Gospel Truth” in 2012. The 13 tracker album also features Weird MC, Mike Abdul, J.Lyricist, Ami formerly Provabs” and Esrael, who happens to be the album producer, except for the track ‘Canaan’, produced by Ex.O and features Boomerang and Josh2funny.

Other features on the project include the violin maestro, Irohinayo and Sax sensation teenager, Temilayo who featured on the soul piercing track ‘I Want to fall’.

It also includes a bonus track previously recorded called ‘Devil Doesn’t’, featuring Bouqui, and Fatai Rolling Dollar.

“Sunday Special” album will be officially launched on December 11 at koffi’s Stand Up Comedy special, ‘I Stand Corrected’, set to take place at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .