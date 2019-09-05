Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One person was feared killed and several others injured as gunmen invaded the venue of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, yesterday, shooting sporadically and disrupting the exercise.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bode Ogunmola in an interview in Lokoja, identified the dead as a delegate to the primary, and gave his name as Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kogi Local Government Area.

He said Abdullahi, who died in the stampede that followed the invasion of the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, venue of the primary by the gunmen, had been buried. However, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP William Aya, said police had no record of any death from the incident.

Mr Musa Wada clinched the ticket for the November 16 election.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, told newsmen that Wada emerged by polling 748 votes to beat 12 other aspirants.

Fintiri, who is the Governor of Adamawa, also disclosed that another aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, polled 710 votes to come second, while former Gov. Idris Wada came third with 345.

Other aspirants and their scores as announced by Fintiri were Sen. Dino Melaye, 70 votes, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, 55, Victor Adoji, 54, Erico Ahmeh, 42, AVM Salihu Atawodi (rtd), 11, Mohamed Shaibu, 4, Bayo Averehi, 2, Emmanuel Omebije, 9 and Mrs Grace Adejoh polled 0.

The committee chairman said that he decided to announce the results, having been satisfied that the conduct of the primaries had complied substantially with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the PDP has blamed Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attack

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the opposition had concluded voting to pick its candidate for the November 16, governorship poll, in a peaceful manner when gunmen allegedly chanting pro-Bello songs stormed the venue and started shooting sporadically. He said the resort to violence will not save the Kogi governor and the ruling APC from defeat in the governorship contest.

“It is clear to all that governor Yahaya Bello has become chaotic in the face of his rejection by the people, as well as the soaring popularity of the PDP in Kogi state, and has now resorted to violence in a failed desperate attempt to prevent our party from presenting a candidate for the election,” said Ologbondiyan.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of its primary. Accredited delegates had voted, and the balloting had been concluded in a very orderly manner before the vicious attack by the gunmen who were shouting pro-Bello mantra and accompanied by known APC faces.

“The PDP only has pity for Yahaya Bello and the APC because our processes are still intact and nothing can sway our resolve as well as the strong will by the people of Kogi state to kick them out of office in November. The attack has further united our governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members and supporters across the state for a common front against Yahaya Bello and the APC.

“Indeed, nothing can detract from this, as the attack has further united and bolstered the people of Kogi State to remain behind our party in the decisive struggle and the noble objective to liberate their state from the violent and suppressive forces,” Ologbondiyan stated.

But Governor Bello said the shootout might not be unconnected with the usual ‘do-or-die’ politics of the opposition whose desperation to win at all cost had led to such violence and crisis in the state.

He, therefore, directed the security agencies to get to the root of the matter, stressing that it posed a grave danger to the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to institutionalising lasting peace in all parts of the state, stressing that peace in the state remained non-negotiable.