Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has formally declared for the November 16 governorship election.

Melaye made his intention known on Saturday at the residence of a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gen. David Jemibewon in Iyah- Gbedde, Ijumu Local Government Area during a stakeholders’ meeting, his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, said, yesterday.

It was learnt that the meeting was called by the top shots of the Kogi West PDP to know those who have interest in the governorship since aspirants from the two other senatorial districts have already signified their intentions.

The meeting reportedly gave two weeks notice to whoever wanted to contest from the zone within the party to begin intensive lobby and campaign.

Melaye was said to have disclosed that he was the most qualified candidate for the governorship seat having served at the lower chamber of the National Assembly and currently serving a second term as a senator.

As a politician with a large following in the state, he urged the party to give him their support, the aide said.