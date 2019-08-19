Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Kogi State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Abundant Nigerian Renewal Party (ANRP), Emmanuel Orugun, has lamented that both the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) have failed the state.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for his party in the forthcoming governorship election

Orugun said both APC and PDP have run dry of ideas on how to move the state forward.

He said the over 12-year rule of PDP in the state and that of the current ruling party was a pointer that nothing new can come out of the parties any longer.

The aspirant stated this yesterday in Lokoja while addressing journalists at the party secretariat where he presented his blueprint.

He called on the electorate to see beyond the dominance of PDP and APC in the state and embrace his aspirations.

Orugun, who said his ambition was to build a ‘New Kogi’ added that if elected he will tackle corruption, out-of-school children syndrome, over-dependence on federal allocation and low economic status.

“One of the greatest ethos of ANRP which I love with a passion states that the secret of change is to focus all of our energy not on fighting the old but on creating the new.

‘‘This tells us that since the way we have been moving for about 18 years as a state is not working for us, we need a total change, a total renewal in terms of our attitude and practice of politics.

“We have the same two main political parties with the same main actors from inception, doing essentially the same thing. It will be unwise for us as a state if we sit back and expect a different result at the end after 2019.

“ANRP, the abundant Nigeria Renewal party is today the third and most viable alternative that the people have been waiting for.

“I will direct and focus energy on creating new innovative ideas and building a virile future for our generation and for the unborn generations to come. A future we can all be proud of when we grow old.

“I will have no time to waste on personal aggrandizement. We will focus all of our time and efforts in office on an all-round and robust development in renewal of Kogi State and building an economy that will be lasting and reliable.

“I will build bridges not walls across our various divides, across the various things that had always been used to divide us, our diversity in ethnicity, language, culture and religion is our collective strong strength which we have not seen as a useful tool for our unity.

“My pride is going to be when I walk the streets of Kogi State and see brand new vehicles (not tokunbo) purchased by the great people of Kogi State. It is also my dream to also see highrise buildings built by our people from their proceeds of hard work linked to the successes recorded in our diversification strategies and plans. That is where my pride will be,” he stated.