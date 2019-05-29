Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Kogi state has described Governor Yahaya Bello’s civil service reform as progressive, saying the governor deserves support to enable him consolidate on his numerous achievements.

The Chairman of the forum, Jibrin Okeme, who stated this shortly after the forum’s meeting with the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftiancy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, said the civil service reforms had positively repositioned the state for better efficiency and performance.

He noted that promotion in the civil service had been quarantined from tribalism and inefficiency, assuring the governor of their maximum support in moving the state forward.

“We are in the same boat with Governor Bello. Wherever he goes we will go with him,” he said.

The forum who also passed a vote of confidence on the Special Adviser, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, for holding his head high in piloting the affairs of the ministry said with the surgical operation carried out in the civil service, the service was now operating at its optimum.

The chairman added that as challenging as the reforms might be, the gains inherent could not be quantified, insisting that the benefits outlive the pains.

Speaking, Engr. Ohere thanked the permanent secretaries for their positive inputs in the civil service, assuring them that government would continue to do its best in placing high premium on the state civil service.

He described the governor as a man with passion for entrenching a service that would truly be the engine room of government.