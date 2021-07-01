From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi West Frontiers, a political advocacy group, has appealed to other senatorial districts in the state to zone the 2023 governorship to the western senatorial district

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja, the leader of the organisation, Hon John Sunday Owoku, said for equity, fairness and justice it is now the turn of the western senatorial district to clinch the governorship seat.

The group said since the creation of the state over 30 years ago, the eastern senatorial district had occupied the position three times, spending 16 years, while the central senatorial district is now having its second term, which will be eight years in 2023, with the western senatorial district not having had a taste of the governorship.

The group which praised Governor Yahaya Bello for his achievements said the major tribal groups in the state were at loggerheads and in a state of hopelessness and distrust before Governor Bello united the state.

The group said the governor has always stood for fairness, equity peace and justice and such should consider the plight of Kogi West which gave him overwhelming support for his re-election.

On more than two occasions, the group said, the governor’s Chief of Staff, who is now the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, promised in the presence of the governor that if the zone would give massive support to the governor’s second term bid, the governorship seat will be zoned to the area.

The group said for that promise, Kogi West which had been a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold, switched to the All progressives Congress (APC) and gave the governor a landslide victory at the poll. The group pleaded that governor reciprocate this gesture.

The group said if the zone is given the opportunity, it will build on the legacy of the governor even as it appeals to the ruling party to make Governor Yahaya Bello its presidential candidate in 2023.

The group called on all the political parties to concede and zone the governorship seat to the Kogi West senatorial district in 2023.

