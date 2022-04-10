From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party in Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State have resolved to field two former national assembly members, Sam Aro and Tolorunjuwon Faniyi as the candidates for the senate and House of Reps respectively.

Sam Aro was the running mate to Engineer Musa Wada in the 2019 gubernatorial race in Kogi State while Faniyi was a former special adviser and commissioner during the Ibrahim Idris led administration.

At a well attended PDP meeting held on the 2nd April 2022 at the Mopa- residence of the former deputy governor Yomi Awoniyi’s in Mopamuro LGA, the stakeholders agreed to present a unanimous formidable candidates for the senate , Reps and House of Assembly seats in the forthcoming general election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It was learnt that after a thorough deliberation, the meeting resolved through a motion moved by Yomi Awoniyi and seconded by Chief Henry Ojuola to support Hon Samuel Bamidele Aro who emerged unity candidate for Senate, Hon T J. Faniyi for house of representative and the Duo of Hon Sunday Maiyaki and Hon Jones Daniel for the House of Assembly seats of Yagba West and Mopamuro Local Governments respectively.

It was noted that the same consensus arrangement will be made for the Yagba East State constituency while the PDP leadership in the area assured all a free and fair process.

Speaking with our correspondent over the uninamous adoption of his candidacy, Hon Faniyi promised to give a quality representation to the district if elected and added he will not disappoint the PDP leaders and members of his constituency.