From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government over the weekend officially handed over staff of office to 104 graded and upgraded traditional rulers even as the governor Yahaya Bello said he was committed to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state.

Amongst those handed their Staff of office includes; thirty one first class, thirty second class and fourty three third class chiefs .

Making the presentation in Lokoja at the Mohammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Gov. Yahaya Bello said the upgrade is in consonance with his administration’s commitment to accord the traditional institution a pride of place.

Gov. Bello described the place of the traditional institution in maintaining peace and security as very necessary, and urged the traditional rulers to sustain the peace and security in their domain.

Gov. Bello assured that his administration will continue to work with the traditional institution in achieving peace and security, describing the traditional rulers as God’s representatives on earth.

He said his administration has made fairness, equity and justice his watch word in the appointment and upgrading of the traditional rulers and promised to look into the pending requests f soon.

While pointing out that he will continue to advocate for the inclusion of the Traditional institution in governance in Nigeria, said he has made them part and parcel of his New Direction Administration.

Gov. Bello thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for sending a delegation to the occasion, assured that he will continue to work with the traditional rulers in the state, towards ensuring that the state remains top as the most Peaceful and secured in the country.

The Governor disclosed that on assumption of office he met an insecure state, lacking in development, but expressed satisfaction that he has made the State the most peaceful and developed in the country.

The Governor used the occasion to call on other States in the country to come and learn from the state‘s security architecture that has made it peaceful and secured, congratulated all the graded and upgraded Chiefs in the State.

In his remarks at the occasion, President Mohammadu Buhari, represented by Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister for Police Affairs, praised Gov. Yahaya Bello for the pride of place he has given to the traditional institution.

He described the acceptance of the newly graded and upgraded chiefs as an indication of a cordial relationship existing between the government and the traditional institution, urged for a sustained working relationship towards sustained development.

Earlier in a welcome remarks, Barr. Salami Ozigi Didat, the Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, said the efforts to give the desired attention to the traditional institution was because of the important role they play in the maintenance of peace and security.

He said government will hold any traditional ruler accountable for any breach of peace in their domains.