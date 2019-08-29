The Honourable Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has reiterated that the party will work assiduously with the winner of the APC primaries.

Speaking during the exercise that took place at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, on August 29, 2019, the former APC National Women Leader said:

“Whoever emerged today will get the support of the party, and it will be one big family again. APC is one big family, I am happy the way the primaries were conducted, I am also a delegate and I am entitled to a vote,” she explained.

She continued by commending the electoral process, “the process is transparent and peaceful, there is happiness on the faces of the people, both the delegates and electoral observers.

Further reacting on her expectations from party members after the exercise, she said:

“I expect unity because everyone is given the opportunity to exercise his/her franchise, except a few that got disqualified by the screening committee. The party is still there, and I see unity in the midst of aspirants and I expect nothing but a united family after this to move forward in the main elections.