From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hajia Ramatu Tasalla Shehu, a female aspirant in the just concluded APC primaries in Kogi Central Senatorial District of Kogi State, has called for the cancellation of the results, saying the election was riddled with malpractices

Hajia Ramatu said there were no primaries conducted in the district as all the aspirants were edged out of the contest to pave way for the former Commissioner of Works, Abubakar Ohere, who was declared the winner.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She distanced herself from what she described as a Kangaroo Primaries, saying the returning Officer, a political Appointee, had bridged the rulemaking the election unlawful and unconstitutional.

In a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Hajia Ramatu represented by Yusuf Adeko Abdulkadir said the election cannot stand, and urged the APC to be prepared to conduct a new primary.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She described the activities of the Congress as a selection and not an election, and said what happened at the venue of the primary election was crude and unexpected

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

She said no accreditation was held, she was never allowed to meet with the delegates, and lamented how Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, a Political actor from the district could be made the returning officer.

She called on her teeming supporters to remain calm despite the obvious manipulation and asked for a level playing field for the delegates to freely choose their preferred candidate.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .