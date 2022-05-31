From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja
Hajia Ramatu Tasalla Shehu, a female aspirant in the just concluded APC primaries in Kogi Central Senatorial District of Kogi State, has called for the cancellation of the results, saying the election was riddled with malpractices
Hajia Ramatu said there were no primaries conducted in the district as all the aspirants were edged out of the contest to pave way for the former Commissioner of Works, Abubakar Ohere, who was declared the winner.
She distanced herself from what she described as a Kangaroo Primaries, saying the returning Officer, a political Appointee, had bridged the rulemaking the election unlawful and unconstitutional.
In a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Hajia Ramatu represented by Yusuf Adeko Abdulkadir said the election cannot stand, and urged the APC to be prepared to conduct a new primary.
She described the activities of the Congress as a selection and not an election, and said what happened at the venue of the primary election was crude and unexpected
She said no accreditation was held, she was never allowed to meet with the delegates, and lamented how Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, a Political actor from the district could be made the returning officer.
She called on her teeming supporters to remain calm despite the obvious manipulation and asked for a level playing field for the delegates to freely choose their preferred candidate.
