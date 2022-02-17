From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress was Thursday inaugurated as governor Yahaya Bello urged members to brace up for the 2023 general election.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new executive at the State Secretariat of the Party Governor Yahaya Bello said the ruling party was set for the 2023 Election and urged members to sustain its winning streak.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Governor Bello who was represented at the swearing in ceremony by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, urged the newly sworn in Executive Members to see their Election as a call to more service and to do more in sustaining the feats achieved by the Party, pointing out that their reelection is a justification of the confidence reposed in them.

He congratulated the new Executive Members and expressed the need for the party to be focused and united for the task ahead

He urged them to make unity and oneness of members across the state as guiding principle saying every one must be carried along in the scheme of things

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Governor described the Party as supreme and advise the newly Inaugurated executive members not to jump protocols, insisting that the Parry’s hierarchy remains sacrosanct.

In an opening remarks, the state chairman of the party, Alh. Abdullahi Bello, assured that the APC in the state remains the Party to beat having won the State in previous elections, appealed to the newly elected Executives to live above board.

He urged the new executive members at all levels to carry along all party members and commended the immense support of Governor Bello for recognizing hard work, promising to remain faithful and loyal to the ideals of the Party

Alh. Abdullahi Bello maintained that for now there is no opposition party in Kogi State and tasked the new executive members to bring in more members into the Parry’s fold ahead of 2023.