Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi has said the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the APC flag bearer for the November 16 governorship election was well deserved and best option for the party

The senator spoke in Lokoja after the Governor Abubakar Badaru-election panel declared Bello as winner of Thursday’s primary.

Adeyemi said the loud applauds and celebration that erupted after the governor’s emergence across the 22 LGAS of the state, was a pointer that the governor was well accepted by the people and the best option for the party.

He said it was not surprising Bello emerged with such huge margin among other nine aspirants, saying the governor had taken the party and the state to an enviable height.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will win the general governorship elections in the same manner he won the primary.

“Winning elections is not an internet affairs but acceptability by the people based on convictions by stakeholders across the political entity.

“Governor Bello is a man of covenant with God, such people will not be confronted by men with mere wisdom.

“Winning the November poll has become simpler with the governor holding the flag of the party in view of his sterling, first-term performance.”

Adeyemi however, urged other aspirants to accept the convincing decision of the delegates who voted immensely for Bello, and rally round for the governorship election, stressing that they should take the outcome of the election in good faith and in the spirit of sportsmanship.