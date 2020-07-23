Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

An All Progressive Congress youth group in Kogi State under the aegis of Vibrant Youths for Good Governance has mocked the just concluded People’s Democratic Party governorship primary held in Ondo State on Monday which it says was marred with violence.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Ovurevu Ojo which was made available to newsmen in lokoja said the party should have emulated the peaceful conduct of that of the APC which held on Monday which it said was peaceful, transparent credible.

The statement which said the PDP primary was marred with irregularities “as some desperate aspirants sponsored people who were caught with fake ballot papers while some sponsored thugs to ditrrupt the primary shows that the party is so hollow and has nothing to offer the state”

” We thought since the ruling party earlier conducted it’s on primary led by our amiable governor Yahaya Bello which was even lauded by aspirants and stakeholders, the PDP should have emulated the APC style, but it is so sad that for once PDP can not exhume itself from violence

” We therefore urged the good people of Ondo State not give power to those who can not even conduct a simple party primary because such party will run the state aground’ the statement said.

It will be recalled that the Ondo State All Progressives Congress Aspirants’ Forum (APC’AF) had commended the governor Yahaya Bello led committee ffor organising a hitch-free governorship primary in the state.

The Forum’s Coordinator in the state, retired Commander Tunde Giwa-Daramola, was quoted in a statement to have congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the primary while commending the chairman of the election committee, Governor Yahaya Bello and his committee members for a peaceful conduct of the election.

Also speaking at the Monday primary was one of the aspirants in the election, Olusola Iji who said the Bello-led election committee did great job for conducting “a very peaceful, transparent and credible primary”.

Iji specifically commended Governor Bello for his intervention and wisdom he brought in managing the differences among the aspirants on the eve of the election.