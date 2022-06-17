From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the deputy speaker, Ahmed Ahmed, the majority leader Abdullah Balogun, the deputy majority leader Idris Ndakwo and the chief whip Moses Ododo for alleged gross misconduct

They were then suspended from coming to the house until further notice

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Their impeachment followed allegations of gross misconduct, misuse of office levelled against them, however political analysts said their impeachment and suspension may not be unconnected of their alleged role at the APC presidential primary where governor Yahaya Bello lost to Asiwaju Tinubu

The notice of impeachment was signed by 17 of the members.

The motion to impeach the Deputy Speaker and others was moved by Hon. Enema Paul.

The house at the session replaced those impeached.

Those elected are Rabiu Alfa Momoh as Deputy Speaker, Muktar Bajeh Majority Leader, Enema Paul, Deputy Chief Whip, Dahiru Ahmed as Chief Whip.

The House equally dissolved all house committees and appointed Committee members.

The affected officers were also suspended from coming into the house till further notice.

The suspension is to allow for investigation into allegations of Misconduct and misuse of office by the Lawmakers.

The suspension was unanimously supported by seventeen other Lawmakers.

The House has adjourned sitting till 5th July, 2022.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .