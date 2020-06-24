From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The deputy majority leader and member representing Ibaji constituency in the state House of Assembly, John Abbah has died.

Abbah died Tuesday night at a private hospital after a protracted illness.

Reacting over the death of the lawmaker, the state Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed deep sadness over the sudden loss

Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja on Wednesday described the late Abbah as a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party remain overwhelming.

He said the late Abbah was a seasoned and thorough bred lawmaker who contributed immensely to the overall development of his constituency and the state as a whole through his various people-oriented bills and motions.

The governor mentioned that Abbah played significant role in the harmonious relationships that has existed between the executive and the legislative arm of the state.

He said the the state would miss his wealth of experience and contributions to the growth of the legislative arm of the state.

Bello condole the immediate family of the late lawmaker, Kogi Assembly Speaker, members of the state assembly and the people of Ibaji Constituency over the loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Governor Bello also extended his condolence message to the deputy majority leader, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Balogun over the death of his father, Alhaji Hassan Balogun.

The governor described late Hassan Balogun as a man of wisdom whose wealth of experience and truthful advice will be greatly missed.

