From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the local government autonomy bill as the state president of Nigeria union of local government employees NULGE, Comrade Tade Adeyemi commended the assembly for doing the right thing.

The bill which was transmuted to the state legislature through the national assembly seeks to abolish joint accounts for state and local governments,.

National Assembly members had voted on 68 bills aimed at amending the constitution, after which 44 were approved by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

During Wednesday’s plenary, members of the Kogi State House of Assembly unanimously voted in support of the bill.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Alfa Rabiu, said the bill would deepen democratic governance, by ensuring the financial independence of the local government.

The member representing Olamaboro Constituency, Anthony Ujah, said the bill would reduce financial pressure on the state government, while Umar Tenimu noted that the local government has not been able to meet its responsibilities due to the joint account system

Reacting,the state president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) , Comrade Tade Adeyemi, who said the passage of the LG autonomy bill was over due commended the courage and patriotism of the assembly members .

Comrade Adeyemi said with the passage of the bill, the third tier of government will now witness unprecedented development which would ensure security of lives and property in the council areas.