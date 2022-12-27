From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A legal luminary, Dr. Reuben Atabo has formally declared intention to run for the governorship of Kogi State for the 2023/2024 election.

Dr. Atabo met with his ward PDP executives, in Okpatala, his country home, Local Government Party executives, as well as community stakeholders in Omala local government area of Kogi State on his gubernatorial ambition.

The legal Luminary who made the declaration on boxing day while addressing the PDP executives in Abejukolo Ife, headquarters of Omala local government, said his intention to run as governor of Kogi State was in response to the sufferings of the people in the State.

The governorship aspirant tasked the PDP Omala executives to see the forthcoming governorship election as a defining moment and urged them to create a level-playing field that would allow for the emergence of a candidate that is passionate in actualising the dream of a enviable Kogi State.