Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed the governors of Kaduna and Kebbi states, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Badaru as chairmen National Campaign Council for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections respectively.

Inaugurating the council at the national headquarters of the party, the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, warned that although the poll is not war, the party is however ready for the antics of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We rushed to inaugurate this committee because of the flag off of Bayelsa governorship election on Monday. We are ready for the contest and this time, the vote must count. This time, the PDP must learn how to conduct an election.

“In Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello went through the learning curve and he will consolidate on his achievements. In Bayelsa, the name ‘lion’ is already driving fears into Bayelsa PDP.

“The reaction of PDP and my good friend, Sareike Dickson, shows that they are troubled. We take the two elections seriously because we believe in election,” Oshiomhole said.