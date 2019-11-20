The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), has raised concern over the infiltration of fake police officers in the just concluded Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship and senatorial polls.

CCD President, David Anyaele, who expressed dismay over the description accredited to the leadership of the Nigerian Police yesterday in Abuja, said the position of the police is an indirect expression of irresponsibility on their part.

Recognizing the huge resource spent on the Nigerian Police with respect to the election, Anyaele called for the justification of the election security vote provided by the National Assembly.

He said, “There is fear now in Nigeria around marginalized population’s participation in elections, especially citizens with disabilities, due to insecurity, and cost of budgeting for security as a Party Candidate.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Police should tell Nigerians the justification of the election security vote provided by the Nigeria National Assembly for effective and efficient election day security for the 2019 November 16, Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship Elections.

“We demand for immediate identification and disarming of these fake Police personnel and mopping of all illegal heavy and light arms in the hands of criminal minded politicians and their thugs to reduce further harm to the society.

Anyaele also called for clarity, particularly in the role of Inter Agency Committee on election security.

“We call for a total review of the Standard Operation guidelines and rules for security deployment during elections, in particular, the role of Inter Agency Committee on Election Security as the 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa States Governorship Election day security is now under question.

“We call for a thorough probe of the Officers deployed to various Local Government Areas where violence took place during the elections,” said Anyaele.