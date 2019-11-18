John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on his impressive victory in the just concluded election.

Governor Bello also congratulated the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon on his emergence as the governor elect of the oil-rich state.

Governor Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, described the Governor Bello’s re-election as a confirmation of his enviable performance in his first tenure at the helm of affairs in Kogi State.

He said the victory also demonstrated the people’s acceptance and confidence in the APC-led government to successfully pilot affairs of the state and country to the next level.

According to him, with Yahaya Bello’s earlier performance as Governor, he was convinced that the Governor-elect would continue with the transformation of the state and take it to an enviable level among its peers.

“We are sure that you would do what you have said in your campaign and the people of the state have lots of hope that you would provide them the best dividends of democracy they have ever had. Your victory itself demonstrates how much the people love and trust you. You are here to emancipate them, they are aware and they appreciate it,” Governor Sani Bello added.

Governor Sani Bello called on the Governor-elect to see his success as a call to service and to extend hands of fellowship to his opponents and work in harmony for the overall progress and development of the state.

For the governor-elected of Bayelsa State, Governor Bello said, Chief David Lyon is coming into the saddle at a time the state needs his wealth of experiences to turnaround the fortune of the state.

Bello urged him to be magnanimous in victory by carrying all stakeholders along in the development of the state.

He appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, security agencies and all those that contributed to the orderliness and peaceful conduct of the election.