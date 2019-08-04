Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has observed that the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states respectively, will be tough.

The governorship elections in the two states have been scheduled for November 16.

Specifically, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Public Enlightenment, (INEC), Festus Okoye, said the terrains in those states will make the election difficult.

Okoye fielded questions from journalists at the weekend in Kaduna during the 2019 Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) annual general meeting/public lecture.

He pointed out that about five local government areas of Bayelsa State are in the riverines which will make it difficult for easy access.

He, however, said that no hope was lost as flying boats would be used to access those areas during the election.

Okoye also noted that Kogi State has difficult terrains to cover during the election.

He said early preparation and readiness for the elections would make the commission overcome the challenges.

He said: “Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa are going to be difficult elections.

“One, the terrains in Bayelsa State are very difficult, about five local government areas are in the riverine areas. We are going to use flying boats to get to those areas during the election.

It is “the same difficult terrains in Kogi. But to overcome all these difficulties, we are going to dispatch non-sensitive materials in the next two weeks, ahead of time so that nobody will accuse us of sending materials late.

“We are not going to have any challenge because we are already working on the sensitive materials.

“We are going to monitor all parties primary election; we are not going to accept a list of candidates that did not participate in party primary election.

“We are also aware that these two states have a history of inconclusive elections owing to activities of thugs. So we are going to ensure adequate security measures in the areas.”