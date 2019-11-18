Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum and Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong rejoices with the All Progressives Congress over the victory of their candidates at the just concluded Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham describes the victory of Bayelsa Governor-elect Chief David Lyon as a demonstration of the people’s confidence in his ability to deliver change to the people of the State in line with the vision of the APC.

He said the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello was another sign of confidence by the people of Kogi State and an opportunity to work harder in taking the State to the next level.

He assures the elected governors of the support of the Northern Governors Forum as they settle down to fulfill their campaign promises to the electorate.