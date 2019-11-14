Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has warned would-be perpetrators of violence during the Bayelsa and Kogi gubernatorial elections.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, disclosed in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja that along with other democratic nations, it will pay close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections.

It added that the conduct of the upcoming bi-elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states is important not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent.

“The United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in any Nigerian election.

“The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.

“We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections,” the United States said.