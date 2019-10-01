The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has published the final list of 24 candidates and political parties cleared to contest the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The list pasted on the notice board of the Lokoja office of the INEC, yesterday, showed that incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will slug it out with 23 other candidates.

Other candidates include: Mr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Justina Abanida of the Action Congress of Democrats (ADC) and Mrs Aisha Abubakar Audu of YPP.

Other candidates are ; Mr Suleiman Mohammed, ZLP, Mr Shaibu Sani Teidi, YDP, Mr Abu Omagami, UPC, Mr Abdulrazak Omeje, UDP, Mr Victor Akubo, GPN and Mr Abdulmalik Mohammed, HDP.

Also on the list are ; Mr Alfa Oboy, JMPP, Mr Jimoh Yusuf, MAJA, Mr Mohammed Dangana, NCP, Mr Dele Bello, GDPN, Mr Ibrahim Sheik, APGA, Mr Emmanuel Orugun, ANRP, Mr Ndakwo Tanko, ADP, Mr Abdulahi Mohammed, A, Mr AbdulKabiru Abdulwasiu, AAC, and Ephraim Medupin, AD.

Others cleared to contest include Mr Ukwuomu Idachaba, PPN, Mr Isa Karimu Yakubu, PPN, Mr Moses Itodo Idris, PPP and Mr Ayodele Ajibola of the PRP.

The INEC list shows that only 24 out of the 49 candidates that filed nominations will contest the election. INEC, few days ago announced the rejection of 8 nominations and withdrawal of 18 other parties from the contest.

The rejected nominations in Kogi were from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) for nominating underage candidates of 34 years and 31years respectively.

Also rejected were Alliance National Party (ANP) which nominated underage deputy candidates of 32 years, Alliance Peoples Movement (APM), 30 years, Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), 33 years and APP, 34 years.

Others were Movement for the Restoration of Nigeria (MRDD), 33 years, Social Democratic Party (SDP), 34 years and United Progressives Party (UPP), 33 years.