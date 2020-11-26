By Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electorial Commission has called on voters to ensure they wear their face masks and observe necessary Covid 19 protocols before they could be allowed to vote in the next Saturday December 5th, 2020 House of Assembly bye election in Ibaji Local government area of Kogi State.

The Resident Elelctoral Commissioner (REC) Professor James Apam disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders meeting in preparation for the vacant Ibaji Constituency seat as a result of the house members, John Abah who died few months ago.

He explained that during the recent goveenprship elections in Edo and Ondo StatesINEC observed Covid-19 protocols , stressing that voters in next Saturday election must do same

The REC pointed out that the social distancing , use of face masks , washing hand and Sanitizers would be strictly applied during the election.

Apam added that all the INEC Staff would do the same , calling voters to come to various polling units with their face masks.

He stated that card readers would be sanitized intermittenly , saying that immediately a voter is allowed to vote the INEC officers will apply sanitizer on the Card readers before it used by other voters

He however assured the people of the State that the Commission will conduct a free,fair and peaceful bye election even as he pleads with the media to continue to sensitize the public on the need for a rancour free Election.