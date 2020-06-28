Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died from suspected COVID-19 complications.

Before his death, Justice Ajanah has been in Isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada for a week.

Ajanah who is an accomplished judge died at the age of 64. He was first appointed a High Court Judge by the Kwara State Government in 1990 and later transferred to Kogi state when the state was created in 1991.

As a High Court Judge he had served in several jurisdictions across the State, such as Ankpa Between 1991 and 1993; Isanlu between 1994 and 1996; Okene between 1996 and 1999 and Lokoja from 1999 to date.

He will be buried on Sunday in Abuja according to Islamic Rites.