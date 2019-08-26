Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, inaugurated a 7-man panel on Monday to investigate the embattled Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, over allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him by the State House of Assembly.

While inaugurating the members of the panel at the conference room of High Court in Lokoja, Justice Ajanah stated that he was guided by section 188(5) of the Constitution of the Federal the Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended) on the request of the Speaker of House of Assembly to appoint a panel to investigate the Deputy Governor.

“I am seized with the constitutional duty of appointing a panel of seven persons who are, in my opinion, of unquestionable integrity, not being members of the public service legislative house or political parties, to investigate allegations of gross misconduct brought against the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba,” he stated.

The Chief Judge had earlier on Friday constituted the 7-man panel following a letter from the Kogi State House of Assembly asking him to do so.

The judge congratulated members of the panel on their appointment pursuant to section 188(5) of the Federal Constitution.

“I have appointed each of you, knowing that you are persons of unquestionable integrity and will bring this to bear in discharge of the onerous duty before you .You are asked to investigate the allegations against His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State in line with section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he stated.

“This duty you are to carry out without fear or favour. The basic rules of fair hearing must be sacrosanct in your proceedings. I have no doubt you will discharge this duty which you owe God and Kogi State meritoriously,” he added.

Ajanah disclosed that by the virtue of 188(7)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, the panel has three months within which to submit their report o the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The seven members of the panel are John Beiyeshea (SAN) as Chairman; Justice S S Idajili (retd); U O Onaja (Esq.); Z A Asun; E I Omuya; Ibrahim Ndagi Adamu; Ada Shuibu; with Bamidele Aina as Secretary.

Speaking on behalf of the members, Chairman John Baiyeshea commended the Chief Judge for finding them worthy in learning and character to carry out the assignment.

Baiyeshea pledged that that the panel will carry out its assignment without fear or favour, stressing that it will be guided by the principle of fair hearing as required by the Constitution.