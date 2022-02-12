From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Chief of staff to Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) of Kogi State, Mr Abdulkarem Jamiu, has alleged that politicians that were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari are doing nothing but deceiving and stealing under the president who is regarded as ‘Mai Gaskiya’.

According to the Chief of staff, Buhari who is near Angel in terms of cleanness is being rubbished by politicians who are taking advantage of the president’s age. He said, “we are saying enough is enough, we are calling on the youths to check and get their PVC so that they come into governance in a peaceful manner”.

Mr Jamiu stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Northeast coordinators and members of Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMIS) on Saturday in Gombe.

He described RENMISS which was a movement mobilized to support GYB for president in 2023, as a significant movement, considering the plights of the youths and the situation of the country.

He said, “What we are doing is an awareness creation, we are calling on the youths to check and get their PVC ready so that they come into governance in a peaceful manner, not by a call for revolution”.

Jamiu explained that problems such as insecurity and other hardships in today’s Nigeria need a youthful mind and thinking to be addressed, “I am saying this considering the capacity and the abilities of the youths of this country that are not being tapped into and the current scenario of our country”.

“The president under leadership of Muhammadu Buhari has been able to achieve a lot in terms of insecurity, but it is not yet Uhuru, we need somebody who will be able to supervise, who will not just say in Abuja and allow things being happening across the country without going to be able to checkmate and that is where agility and ability of the youth are needed,” the Chief of staff said.

He added saying, “No nation can survive without security, the unit of this country is at stake today, the Muslims no longer trust the Christians and so the southerner no longer trust the northerner, this is not what the founding fathers of this country envisage”.