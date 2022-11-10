From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Real estate developer, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, has advised politicians and supporters in Kogi State to ensure the coming polls are devoid of violence, crisis and any form of disturbance which can add to the unpleasant condition of living across the country.

The chief executive officer of Hall 7 Real Estate Limited, in a statement in Lokoja, appealed to all candidates, leadership of the parties sponsoring them, and their supporters to eschew any activity, statement, conduct and posturing which can further heighten tension in the confluence state.

He noted that 2023 would be special and important for Kogi, because unlike other states, the north central state would witness two major elections and at different times. He recalled that apart from the general elections, the off-season governorship poll would also hold later next year.

While noting that the results of the two elections would affect each other, he added that the situation and context created in the build-up to the February/March general polls would dovetail into and set the standard for the November 11 governorship poll.

“It is for these reasons that our politicians should avoid creating tension in the state and ensure that they peacefully conduct themselves. We do not want the general elections to plunge the state into a crisis or create tension that will subsist till November when the governorship election will take place.

“Our people have gone through different difficulties in the recent past. Apart from the general economic crisis which has impoverished the people and lowered their standard of living, the recent flood disaster which ravaged our state has further made the living conditions very difficult.

“Crop farmers, those in the poultry business, fishermen, traders, civil servants, professionals, and others have been victims of various harsh conditions. Politicians should refrain from adding to the problems confronting the people by igniting political violence or creating panic.