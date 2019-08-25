Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah Friday constituted a 7-man panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct raised by the state’s House of Assembly against the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba,

The panel has Mr. John Baiyeshea (SAN) as Chairman while other members are Hajiya Bilikisu Abdulmalik Basher, Mr. William A. Aliwo Esq., Canon Z. A. Asun, Alhaji Isa Adeboye, Mr. Muhammed A. Aikoye, and Mr. Ada Shaibu. Mr. Bamidele Aina Esq., the DCR Special Duties at the High Court would serve as the panel’s Secretary.