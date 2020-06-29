Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah and a judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Fidelis Ngwu, have died

While, Ajanah died from suspected COVID-19 complications, while Ngwu reportedly died after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

Before his death, Kogi CJ had been in isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada for a week.

Ajanah, 64, was first appointed a High Court Judge by the Kwara State Government in 1990 and later transferred to Kogi state when the state was created in 1991.

As a High Court Judge he had served in several jurisdictions across the state, such as Ankpa between 1991 and 1993; Isanlu between 1994 and 1996; Okene between 1996 and 1999 and Lokoja from 1999 to date.

He was buried yesterday in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

The death of Justice Ngwu came as prominent personalities in the state continued to raise COVID-19 fears among residents.

The judge was said to have been rushed to a private hospital in Enugu after suddenly falling ill on Friday died on Saturday.

The state Assembly was recently shutdown following the sudden death of a member representing Isi-Uzo constituency, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze.

In an official statement, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Chief Jeff Mbah had announced that the shutdown was in order not to err on the side of caution while the remote and immediate cause of his death is being ascertained.

He said the Speaker of the State Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, had ordered closure of complex for decontamination, as well as the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

Meanwhile, Enugu State recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 56 new cases discovered in the state on Saturday.

Information obtained from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website indicated that with the new figure, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 258 with 208 active cases, 44 discharged and six deaths.