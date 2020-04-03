Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Commissioner of Water Resources, Abdulmumini Danga, may have landed into big trouble as he was

alleged to have beaten a beauty queen, Elizabeth Oyeniyi, to stupor and, thereafter, raped her

The commissioner was said to have battered the beauty queen last week in Lokoja for posting a message, urging the commissioner to lend a helping hand to his sister, who happens to be a friend to the beauty queen.

The message was said to have angered the commissioner, who ordered her arrest and taken to Commissioners quarter in Lokoja where she was allegedly battered and raped till the next day.

A statement issued yesterday by the state information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, said that the governor was shocked on hearing the news and, subsequently, ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

“The governor hereby assures both accuser and accused, as well as the general public, that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate.” Fanwo stated.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the allegations of assault, battery and other serious crimes levied against Abdumumini Danga, who is a serving Commissioner in Kogi State.

It is alleged that he is involved in the alleged abduction and assault of a woman, which allegedly occurred in Lokoja recently.

“Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is an avowed advocate of the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens, and especially within the boundaries of our dear state is shocked by these accusations.

“The Kogi State Government reaffirms its unalloyed commitment to the protection of everyone from all forms of oppression, and will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise.

We give our word that if these allegations are proven, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice.

“We urge our people to continue observing the protocols of prevention and safety relating to the CoviD-19 outbreak and reiterate our commitment to keeping our state free of the disease.”

However, some Human Right organisations, including the ActionAid Nigeria has called on the state government to first of all suspend the embattled commissioner from office so as not to tamper with the outcome of the investigation.