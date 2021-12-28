From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In their quest to work in synergy with the government to curtail and curb criminality, the Egume Ome Descendants Union (EODU) in Egume inaugurated over 350 Vigilante Guards, known as “Akogu-Omaga Vigilante Guards”.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Ome Community Secondary school Egume, the national President of EODU, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim said the task of the formation of the security committee and inauguration of vigilante group became necessary sequel to the rising insurgency and criminal activities in the area that almost made Egume a war zone.

The President charged the vigilante group and all other security personnel to be very active in ensuring peace and security in the area at all times, adding: ‘Security is everybody business and should be the utmost concern of all citizens of the community.’

Alhaji Ibrahim stressed that members were recruited from all the three political wards within Egume environs stressing that the gesture is to curb harbouring of criminals and prompt arrest of any possible escapee.

He pointed out that the activities of kidnappers in recent times scared personalities from visiting their country home during the festive season despite the efforts of some security agencies.

The president further disclosed that the Union has spent over #2 million on the uniforms, Personal ID cards, NIN data capturing, torchlight and other working tools for the group to enhance their performance.

Alhaji Ibrahim, who attributed the current economic woes and food scarcity in society to insecurity on the farms, however, appealed to the government to rise to its challenges by doing the needful to encourage agricultural production, protection of lives and property.

The president commended some individuals and branches of EODU for their financial support and exemplary leadership, especially the facilitating of four hospital bed units to Egume general Hospital by the Lokoja branch recently.

He lamented over the security challenges, especially kidnapping and incessant attack on farmers in the Egume area in recent times that has posed a lot of threats to low food production and development of the community adding that the formation of Herdsmen/ security we committee has enhanced peaceful coexistence between farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

Alhaji Ibrahim who was unanimously re-elected for the second term as the President of EODU reiterated his commitment to ensuring sustainable peaceful coexistence among the people of the community so as witness progress in the land.

In his remarks, the Onu Egume, Alhaji Etila Ajeka who was represented by the Amana- Attah Ojikpadala, Chief Mohammed Atogijo Onu stressed that the fight against insurgents is a collective effort and called on the rural people to always expose criminal elements in Curbing Criminality.

He commended the national body of the Egume Ome Descendants Union for their zeal and determination to work in synergy with the government in fighting criminality in society.

Alhaji Ajeka advised parents to always caution their children to beware of bad company that could lure them into social vices and other sources of criminal activities that are ravaging society.

A highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of uniforms, identity cards, working tools and other accessories to group members to commence their job.