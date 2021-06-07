Okada village in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State recently received a boost in its quest for stable electricity following the intervention of Mr. Michael Obanewo.

Obanewo, who works with one of the major telecommunication company in the country, said that the about 2km cable electrification project he did, was among his many ways of giving back to his community.

He made this known at the project site recently saying: “We need to love our people as we love ourselves. Most of us enjoy almost all the basic amenities in the cities, but do we choose to remember those left behind in the village? They also deserve to live a good life and also enjoy all that is basic.”

Obanewo who has since indicated interest to represent his Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu Federal constituency in 2023, added that the recent employment of two sons of the community in the telecommunications industry he works, among others, are some of his recent intervention in his Ayetoro-Gbede community in line with the saying that ‘charity begins at home.’ He said it was a privilege to occupy the position he holds at present, and that it was the reason he is giving back to the society starting from his community where he has also been involved in training and retraining people in various fields, not minding their religion or status, colour or language.