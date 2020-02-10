The Kogi Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago.

The state Epidemiologist, Dr. Austin Ojotule, in a statement in Lokoja, yesterday, said as at February 8, the state has had 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases of Lassa fever, one was probable, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five had pending laboratory results.

He said four deaths had been recorded among the nine confirmed cases with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 44.4 per cent; the percentage of deaths from the confirmed cases.

The official said the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas of Ibaji with two, Okene, two, Idah, three, Okehi, one, and Igalamela Local Government Area, one.

He, however, noted that contact tracing and follow-up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been line listed.

However, Edo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the state has made modest progress, noting that stringent measures have been taken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to guide against the epidemic and other communicable diseases.

He said apart from equipping the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for diagnosis and prompt treatment, government was vigorously combatting the deadly disease through intensive enlightenment programmes.

Okundia, however, implored residents to prioritise their personal hygiene and imbibe measures for effective preservation of their food to guard against diseases.

“The ISTH, though a Federal Government institution, got the sum of N100 million from the state government to assist it in the fight against Lassa Fever. The state also procured life-saving equipment, ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) but beyond that we have realised that the Lassa Fever is a preventable communicable disease, hence our efforts at improving sensitisation and awareness has been geared up.”

In Ondo, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), said its members were not scared of treating Lassa fever patients in the state.

Chairman of NMA, Dr Wale Oke, said there were insinuations that some medical personnel in the state were scared of treating patients infected with the deadly virus.

“We are committed to the fight against Lassa fever in Ondo State. We are working with government and technical partners to curb the spread of the disease.

“Our members are not scared of attending to Lassa fever patients. We are fully involved,” he said.

Oke commended the state government for its quick intervention, adding, however, that government could still do more to prevent the spread of the disease.