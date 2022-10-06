From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lokoja has remanded Pastor Peter Michonza of the New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry, Ageva in Okene Local government Area of Kogi State at the Federal Correctional Centre Kabba for 14 days

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Abdul A Umar, gave the order on Thursday, following the ex parte application of the Department of State Security (DSS) to remand the accused person to enable them to continue further investigations.

In an ex parte application, the accused person was said to have committed culpable homicide, causing miscarriage and impersonation punishable under sections 224,232,433 and 325 of the Kogi State Penal Code

The suspect would be charged to the High of Justice after the preliminary investigations are concluded.

The Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Lawrence N.Ilobuno told the journalists that his client was arrested by the Department of State Security DSS on the 19th of September 2022 and has since been detained in their custody.

He pointed out that he has approached the Magistrate court to file an application for bail because the suspect has stayed more than the required days in custody without being charged to Court.

The trial judge noted that based on an ex parte application filed by the DSS for remand to enable them to carry out further investigations, the magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded at Kabba correctional centre for 14 days.

The case has been adjourned to October 20, 2022, for mention.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of Okene Local Government Area, Abdulrazaq Muhammed has directed security agencies to carry out a full investigation on Pastor Peter Michonza founder of New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry.

The pastor of the church, Peter Michonza, went viral on social media over allegations of running Labour wards for pregnant women in his church and selling “bulletproof” water to the people, amongst other medically unacceptable practices which have led to the death of many.

Michonza, with his members, was also said to have held a protest rally in Okene, calling for the release of International Musician, Rkelly who was recently jailed over child pornography and rape allegations.