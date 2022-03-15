From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

An Upper Area Court sitting in Lokoja, on Tuesday remanded one Elizabeth Abu in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department till the 22nd March, 2022

for allegedly causing body injuries to burn her step son

The suspect Elizabeth Abu was arrested and charged to court for the abuse of her step son David Mathew Ewongolu by the Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Commissioner Hajiya Fatima Kabir Buba.

The Court presided over by Mopa A. M, granted the request of the Police Prosecuting Counsel for the suspect to be remanded to enable the Police to conclude investigation on alledged case of abuse and maltreatment.

Addressing the Court,

Musa Saidat, Representing the OC Legal and Prosecution, Nigerian Police, Kogi State Command, filed an experte application dated 15th March seeking the court to remand the suspect and to enable the Police conclude investigation on an abuse and maltreatment by Mrs Elizabeth Abu.

The Prosecution citing

Section 291 and 292, admissions of criminal justice law 2017, sought an order to remand the suspect at CID facility.

The Prosecution supported her experte order with 7 paragraph affidavit, deposed to by Inspector, Ubana Ibe.

Delivering his ruling, the trial Judge granted the request of the Prosecution asked that the suspect be remanded for 14days in the CID facility.

Speaking with Newsmen after the suspect was remanded, the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Dr. Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike described the abuse on David Mathew Ewongolu as callous and barbaric.

She promised to push for the signing into law of the Violence Against Prohibition Person’s Bill recently passed by the Assembly, assuring that when passed it will go a long way in reducing cases of sexual and other violence.

She disclosed that the State Government is interested in the matter, pointing out that Governor Yahaya Bello frowns at issues of violence and abuse.

Also speaking, Eunice Abimbola Agbogun who reported the issues of the abuse to the Police, leading to the arrest of the suspect, appealed for the signing into law the recently passed VAPP Bill, assuring that the law has the capacity to check and limit issues of sexual and other violence in the state.

Earlier,David Mathew Ewongolu in an Interview had disclosed that he sustained the injuries on his buttock from a whipping he got from his stepmom for using part of his clothing to make duster.

The maltreatment and abuse on David Mathew Ewongolu, whose father is a soldier, led to his sustaining various degree of injuries on his buttocks.