The Deputy Governor of Kogi, Elder Simon Achuba has dragged the State House of Assembly to court following impeachment noticed recently served on him.

Achuba approached the State High Court, Lokoja to challenge the purported impeachment notice served on him by the Kogi State House of Assembly, on grounds that it was served out of time and marred with irregularities.

The case is set for hearing on the date to be announced soon by the court.

It would be recalled that the State Assembly had commenced an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment notice was read by the majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC) as a petition on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the petition was based on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation and non-performance.(NAN)