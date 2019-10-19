Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Barely hours after a judicial panel of inquiry submitted its report, Kogi House of Assembly yesterday impeached the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.

His impeachment followed the submission earlier in the day of the report of the committee set up by the state chief judge, Justice Nadir Ajana to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against Achuba.

The leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi representing Ajaokuta state constituency who announced the decision said that Achuba stands impeached after careful consideration of the report of the John Bayashea committee submitted earlier on Friday.

He said that the report was received ,studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach the deputy governor and “he therefore stands impeached”

The seven man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Assembly Speaker, Mathew Kolawole at a brief ceremony after which the House went into a closed door session where the report was considered and acted upon.

The committee was set up in August following allegations of gross misconduct levied against Achuba when he accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and imprests since 2017,an allegation denied by the government during the hearing by the committee.

The Director General, Media and Publicity to the Kogi state governor, Kingsley Fanwo also accused Achuba of attempting to set the state on fire. He said that the deputy governor’s interview on a national television saying that Governor Bello was orchestrating violence was an incitement against the governor and the government of Kogi State.