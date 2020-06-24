Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Takete-Ide community in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State is in a state of distress over the abduction of a resident, Comfort Olorunyomi Anjorin, who is said to have been forcefully whisked away from his community by unknown gunmen.

The fair-skinned lady 20-year-old female, who is a student of Kingsley College of Education, Kwara State, was reportedly abducted on Tuesday, June 9.

According to an eye witness account, the gunmen were accompanied by ‘someone in the neighbourhood’ who pointed out the house of the victim to them before they descended on her, beating her before she was whisked away.

Her cry was said to have attracted passersby who promptly raced to the scene; but the assailants brandishing their guns, reportedly claimed to be detectives before they sped out of the area with the girl.

Two weeks after her abduction, comfort is still missing, with no word on her whereabouts, causing concern for her friends, family members and the entire community. She is said to be an orphan who lost both parents years ago.

‘We have organised search visits to all police stations in the area. We have also taken their search to Lokoja, the state capital, and to far away Kwara State, all to no avail,’ the source said.

There are conflicting reactions to her travails. While some in the community fear she was abducted by criminals, others say she was arrested by authorities in connection to a stolen phone. It is claimed that detectives tracked the number of one of her regular callers. They located the person at Effo, a nearby community, and called. She eventually led them to her village where they effected their arrest.

‘If she was kidnapped, the kidnappers have not contacted the family. We have been going from one police station to another to look for her. Starting from the police in our community down to Lokoja and Ilorin, we have no clue of her [whereabouts]. We want the police and government to help us in locating her. We have been in distress since her disappearance,’ Bolu, one of her brothers, told TheNews.

Another source in the community, who preferred to be unnamed, expressed worry about the girl’s safety.

‘With the rising wave of rape and other violent actions against women, I just pray she has not fallen into wrong hands. If truly she was arrested by real detectives, I expect them to have made contact.’

The source appealed to security agencies to come to the aid of the family in finding the missing girl.