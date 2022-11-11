From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Concerned Christians under the auspices of Kogi East Christian Elders Forum, (KECEF), comprising all denominations in Kogi East, have come up with Flood Victims Fund (FVF), targeting over N10 million naira for victims of recent flooding that devastated major parts of Kogi State.

The Christian Elders arrived at this decision, among other decisions, in a communique issued after their Annual National Prayer Congress in the State.

They appealed to well spirited Nigerians to donate generously to the fund to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

This was even as they condemned same faith presidential ticket adopted by, “some insensitive politicians and political parties”.

The Prayer Congress was attended by traditional rulers from home and in the diaspora and most importantly, His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa ll who was represented by the Odoma Attah, Chief Jacob Ocheni.

The communique which was jointly signed by the National President of the Forum, Pst Joseph Egwuda, and the National Coordinator, Engr Samuel L.S Salifu, reads in part, “The Forum notes with grave concern the present plight of citizens of Kogi State that suffered devastation of flood and therefore appealed to participants and others to donate generously to the Flood Victims Fund which will be transmitted along with the list of the donors to His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala for distribution latest 15th of December 2022. The Forum is targeting Ten million Naira.

“The Forum outrightly condemned the issue of same faith ticket adopted and practiced by some insensitive politicians and political parties.

“That politicians and parties must be sensitive to the realities of the multi- religious, multi-tribal and multi-cultural character of Nigeria and play the politics of inclusiveness in order to move Nigeria consciously and developmentally forward.

“As a matter of urgency, the advocacy for restructuring, is an eye opener and the only way all regions can own, control and market their own resources and bring equity to our competitiveness and development as a nation. “The strength of dialogue as the weapon of choice demands that we must never miss any opportunity to give listening ears to each other and close our divides as fast as possible. “On Kogi East, the Forum believes, it has had the history of tolerance, inclusiveness and brotherly love across all divides, hence the need for all to reject all types of vendors of political acrimony “Because of the present precarious Security position of the country, the Forum strongly caution Christian youths and office seekers to avoid violence in all ramifications. “The Forum observes with appreciation, the comparatively peaceful disposition of Kogi State pioneered by the State Administration. “The Forum emphasized the need for all denominations and their affiliates to pray fervently for the peace of Nigeria . “While advocating a strong Voter Education, the Forum said INEC must be seen to be visibly transparent in the forthcoming general elections”. The communique added that goodwill messages were received from political party candidates and aspirants as well as some socio- cultural and political organizations of like minds, including the Middle Belt Forum, Igbo Nation, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEV) and Yoruba Nation.

With the theme, “With God, We can do Valiantly,” the Congress featured prayers, sermons and a keynote address on ” Repositioning Nigeria For Greater Political Development: The Options For Middle Belt” delivered by the National President of the Middle forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

Dr. Pogu reminded the participants of their peculiar character as christians of the Middle Belt extraction strategically positioned by God to beam the light of the Gospel.

Having defined the Middle Belt and its antecedents, Dr. Pogu called on all and sundry to shun the politics of money, religion and nepotism, all of which had hitherto negatively affected the development of the Middle Belt and the entire country.

The Middle Belt Forum President emphasized that Christian Elders are divinely positioned to put a stop to the menace which the present Administration has used to bring the entire country to its knees- taken loans to the detriment of future generations, when ironically rich enough, to lend to many.

Dr. Pogu said the Middle Belt should beam the light of common sense, equity, and justice on both the political North and political South, advocating the need to have the next leadership of this country from the South- specifically South East, in the person of the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The engine room of the “Obi For President” movement is the youth who are looking to secure their today and future . We enjoin everyone of goodwill to cooperate with this lofty aspiration of the youths.