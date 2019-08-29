Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi East Elders’ Forum Thursday morning adopted Sani Lulu Abdullahi as the governorship standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party, as the party’s governorship primary is ongoing at Lokoja’s Confluence Stadium.

Addressing reporters at the Nuj press centre, the coaltion of support groups for the Sani Lulu campaign organization said:

“We political stakeholders’ humbly pick our stand by the wisdom of the Kogi East Elders Council which discerned to cast their lot in the choice of our preferred credible candidate, Alh Sani Lulu, as the consensus for Lugard House

“We caution against the repeated evil of divided votes and to follow the legendary footstep of late Steven Achema by adopting a consensus choice in Sani Lulu, we believe it is not too late.”

The spokesman of the group, Frank Kato, said the adoption was made because of the track record of the aspirant who, he said, has served his people in different capacities without blemish.