Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Less than 72 hours to the Kogi State governorship election, the Kogi Professionals in Kaduna State (KPKS) have faulted the Federal Government’s release of N10 billion to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State supposedly as an assistance for federal projects.

The group alleges that the timing of the release of the fund, a few days to the election in the state, was suspicious, and advised the electorate that “no matter the threat of thuggery or use of money by politicians, all voters in Kogi State must reflect deeply, consider future implications and vote only according to their conscience.”

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the group also expressed deep concerns over the decay, despair and hopelessness which has seized the state in recent years, noting that it is very strange that cultists, thugs and praise singers are now being treated as royalty by politicians for the sake of elections

According to the group, whose statement was jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, Isa Ainoko and Mrs Mercy Ipinmisho, respectively, government has more to explained to Nigerians the timing of release of N10 billion to Governor Bello just before election day.

“There seems to be more to the issue of the release of N10 billion war chest to Kogi State so close to a decisive election, especially when one hears that a particular party could be plotting to buy up votes and election personnel at any cost,” the statement said.

“It is troubling too that a government that has transparency and progressive ideals as the foundation of its populist campaign in 2015 now seem hell-bent on ensuring the exact opposite in the lives of Kogites.

“During Saturday’s election, Kogites must struggle to free themselves from pauperization and a dark future for the young generation by voting sensibly; our people should not sustain politicians who hold the people and the progress of our state in deep contempt.

“It is extremely reprehensible that a state that is completely lacking in all the indices of development and progress is also the state where extremely audacious thugs can attack a female governorship aspirant in the presence of both the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of INEC.

“Civilization and genuine democracy are receding fast in Kogi state, we are appealing to the security agencies, INEC and all Kogites to live up to expectation and perform their responsibilities without compromise with the forces of darkness on Saturday,” they stated.