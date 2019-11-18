Chairman igala Lagos party (APC) Chief Felix Olame has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on his victory in the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

The governor was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

Chief Felix Olame in a statement signed by him rejoiced with the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election described Bello re-election as “victory for the people of Kogi and triumph of good over evil.”

He said that the victory reinforced the confidence of the people in the resoluteness of asserting their democratic choice of leadership as well as standing in defence of their mandate to the end.

“ He commends his excellency, the people of Kogi and all lovers of democracy across the state for standing firm until the end.”

Once again congratulations your excellency as I wish you a successful four years in office putting into consideration all your Campaign promises as we have so much Faith and Confidence in your Effective Representation and a huge determination to deliver to us the Dividends of Democracy.

To God, we return all praises!