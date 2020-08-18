Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Monday Evacuates Destitutes Off the Major Streets of Lokoja.

The evacuation was led by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development,Hajiya Fatima Buba accompanied by security personnel and top officials of the ministry.

The beggars were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja metropolis including Zango, Ganaja village, Obasanjo Square among others to the Ministry rehabilitation center and where they will be transported back to their various home states

It was learnt that six buses have been allocated to the Northern part of the Country where they Destitutes hail from including, Katsina ,Kaduna, Kano , Bauchi, Zamfara among others.

It was learnt that Fatima led other Officials of the Ministry to profile all the beggars , who were fed and provided with basic needs preparatory to their evacuation to their various states and Local Government Area of origin.

The Commissioner disclosed that the evacuation excercise was not discriminatory but to rid the streets of beggars roaming the Lokoja Metropolis.

She noted that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that the Destitutes are transported to their respective location with utmost respect and dignity.

Hajiya Fatima commended the Governor of the state and the first lady for their immense support throughout the excercise.