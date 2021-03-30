From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

All is now set for a novelty match between the cabinet members of governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the former players of 1994 and 1996 Super Eagles squad.

The football match is to take place at the 25,000 capacity Confluence stadium lokoja by 4 pm today (Tuesday)

Already some of the contingents have arrived Lokoja the state capital yesterday where they paid a courtesy visit to governor Yahaya Bello at the government house Lokoja by 9 pm

Among those on the ground include Clemence Westerof the 1994 technical adviser and Bonfere Jo who took the Nigeria contingents to Atkanta 96 and some football stars like Sunday Olise, Kanu Nwakwo ,Jay Jay Okocha Austin’s Oguavon, Garuba Lawal, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba Tijani Babangida, among others

Governor Yahaya Bello is expected to lead Kogi Exco team while Jay Jay Okocha is expected to lead that of the ex super Eagles squad

Sun sport learnt that the contingents some of who came from abroad arrived the country yesterday and were to come by air through obajana air strip to Lokoja but could not make it due to bad weather . They later came by road.

Although the reason for the novelty match which may gulp millions of naira is not known, but political watchers say it may not be unconnected with the presidential ambition of gov Bello

Already, it was learnt that chairmen in all the 21 councils of the state have been told to mobilise their people to the stadium to cheer up the Kogi Exco team