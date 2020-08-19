Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has shifted the closing date for the registration of Internal Examinations for Primary Six and JSS3 students in the state from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, 2020.

The internal examinations are: 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) for exit classes.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry Emmanuel Idenyi disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of All Nigerians Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Kogi chapter, on Wednesday in Lokoja.

According to the permanent secretary, the meeting aimed to review the level of preparedness for the internal examinations in the state by all the relevant stakeholders.

He said that the ministry had fixed Sept. 28 for the commencement of the BECE across the state.

He, therefore, urged the all exit class students sitting for internal examinations in the state to intensify effort on their revision and also ensure they registered on or before the new deadline.

He said: ”after series of appeals from ANCOPPS and relevant stakeholders, the ministry has no option but to extend the registration for all internal exams till Aug. 28, 2020, which includes: BECE, First School Leaving Certificate, and Common Entrance Examinations.

”The detail of the time table of the exams would soon be released, and there will be no further extension for the registration.”

The permanent secretary urged students, parents and schools’ heads of both public and private schools in the state to adhere strictly to the new development.

Earlier, the State’s Chairman of ANCOPSS, Mr Robert Awodi, said they were in the ministry to appeal for further extension of registration deadline for the internal exams by two weeks to pave way for more eligible candidates. (NAN)